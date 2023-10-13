copy link
BNBChain's BIGTIME Token Experiences Rug Pull Incident
Binance News
2023-10-13 01:53
According to Foresight News, a rug pull incident has occurred on the BNBChain involving the BIGTIME token. PeckShield monitoring detected that the 0x60d6...27 address has exchanged 1,000,000,000,000,000 BIGTIME tokens for 789.15 BNB, which is approximately equivalent to $162,800.
