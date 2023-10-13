Buy Crypto
Ethereum Developers Discuss Cancun and Deneb Tests, EVM Object Format Development

Binance News
2023-10-13 01:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 172nd Ethereum Core Developer Execution (ACDE) conference call, where developers discussed the Cancun and Deneb tests and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) object format development. Specifically: Devnet #9 (launched on September 29) update: Devnet #9 currently has a participation rate of 93%, with 7% of non-operating validators mainly composed of Geth (EL)/Teku (CL) validator nodes. Erigon (EL)/Prysm (CL) client combinations and EthereumJS (EL) clients also have issues. The Flashbots team is testing MEV-Boost relay and builder on Devnet #9. Blob transactions have not yet been tested through the MEV-Boost builder. Devnet #10 will not be ready this week but may be ready next week. Developers hope to test the trusted setup files from EIP 4844 KZG ceremony. Devnet #10 will feature a large validator set, including 330,000 active validators. At the beginning of the development network launch, validator deposits and exits will surge, triggering the validator entry churn limit to change from 5 to 4 times within about one to two days after the network starts. EVM Object Format (EOF) development: Currently, there are four main teams developing EOF, including the Ethereum Foundation-funded development team Team Ipsilon, EL client teams (such as Geth, Besu, and Nethermind), high-level language compiler teams (such as Solidity and Vyper), and smart contract developers. EOF requires creating a new container format for EVM code while still maintaining the current format. Several developers, including Tim Beiko, are hesitant about the three-to-six-month timeline for EOF implementation after the Dencun upgrade. Developers are considering incorporating another major code change, Verkle, into Prague/Electra.
