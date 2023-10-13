OpenAI CEO Reports Annual Revenue of $1.3 Billion, a 30% Increase Since Summer

According to Foresight News, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman informed employees this week that the company's annualized revenue has reached $1.3 billion. This indicates that the company's monthly income has surpassed $100 million, representing a 30% increase from the annualized revenue of $1 billion earlier this summer. Last year, OpenAI's total revenue was only $28 million. Since the launch of the paid version of ChatGPT in February, the company's revenue growth has been significant, primarily driven by subscriptions to its conversational chatbot. OpenAI's revenue also includes income from the sale of computing power that fuels its artificial intelligence.

