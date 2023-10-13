Investment Firm Arca Proposes Fee Switch Discussion for Blur Market Protocol

According to Foresight News, investment firm Arca has initiated a discussion on an improvement proposal regarding the Blur fee switch. The proposal suggests adding a 1% base transaction fee to the Blur market protocol and recommends using these fees for systematic daily buybacks and destruction of BLUR. Arca has also proposed a tiered fee structure, offering fee discounts for users holding BLUR. The improvement proposal aims to enhance the Blur market protocol by implementing a 1% base transaction fee. This fee would be used to systematically buy back and destroy BLUR tokens daily, potentially benefiting the overall ecosystem. In addition, Arca's proposal includes a tiered fee structure that would provide discounts to users who hold BLUR tokens, further incentivizing participation in the platform.

