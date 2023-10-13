Terraform Labs Seeks Compulsory Data Disclosure From Citadel Securities

According to Foresight News, Terraform Labs has filed a motion requesting Citadel Securities to provide certain data under a third-party subpoena, which it believes is crucial for its defense in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the company and its former CEO, Do Kwon. The motion states that Terraform Labs issued subpoenas to Citadel Securities and Citadel Enterprise Americas for trading data related to the May 2022 depegging. Terraform points out that public evidence suggests Citadel's head, Ken Griffin, intended to short UST during or around the May 2022 depegging period.

