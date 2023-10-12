copy link
Uniswap Announces Launch Of Android Test Version For Wallet App
Binance News
2023-10-12 23:54
According to Foresight News, Uniswap has announced the launch of the Android test version for its wallet application. This comes after the company previously released an iOS app in April 2023.
