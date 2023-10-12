Former Voyager Digital CEO Accused Of Fraud And False Statements By CFTC

According to Foresight News, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has accused Stephen Ehrlich, the former CEO of now-bankrupt Voyager Digital, of fraud and making false statements in a large-scale commodity pool scheme. The allegations involve promoting the Voyager platform as a 'safe haven' to earn high returns and enticing customers to purchase and store digital asset commodities. The CFTC stated that it will pursue Stephen Ehrlich's responsibility in the fraudulent operation of the digital asset platform and seek compensation, confiscation of illegal proceeds, civil penalties, permanent trading and registration bans, as well as issuing a permanent injunction against further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations.

