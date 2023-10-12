Scroll Launches Main Network, Adding to Ethereum Scaling Solution Competition

According to CoinDesk, Scroll, a layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain, seems to have launched its main network. Led by co-founder Sandy Peng, Scroll has been developing a ZK rollup, a layer-2 network using zero-knowledge cryptography, compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) computing environment. This compatibility allows developers to easily redeploy applications built for Ethereum onto the new 'zkEVM' network. Scroll's debut increases competition among rival zkEVM providers, such as Polygon and Matter Labs. Etherscan, a blockchain explorer tool, displayed the main Ethereum blockchain interacting with the 'Scroll: L1 Gateway Router Proxy' over the past few days, following a 'Contract creation.' A dashboard was launched on Dune Analytics, a blockchain analysis platform, to track the new Scroll zkEVM. As of Thursday, around 370 ETH ($565,000 worth) had been bridged to the network, according to the dashboard. Scroll's launch comes after two years of research and approximately seven months after Polygon and Matter Labs released their own zkEVMs. Scroll's zkEVM initially went live on a test network in February. Scroll has not confirmed whether they will be releasing their own token, and a spokesperson declined to comment on the blockchain transactions. The blockchain data was first reported by The Block.

