Trezor Unveils New Wallet Models and Corrosion-Resistant Steel Product for Recovery Seed Storage

Binance News
2023-10-12 17:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, crypto hardware wallet company Trezor has introduced new wallet models and a corrosion-resistant stainless steel product called 'Keep Metal' for storing recovery-seed phrases. The Safe 3 wallet features a tamper-resistant hardware component for extra protection. The Keep Metal product is designed for backing up recovery seed phrases, which are random strings of words users need to remember to restore access to their wallets. Trezor aims to encourage more crypto users to take full control of their digital asset holdings, as currently, fewer than 2% of the estimated 420 million global crypto users use self-custody. The Trezor Safe 3 wallet can secure bitcoin, ether, and 7,000 other coins. The wallet has a simple design, resembling a keyring with two buttons. The Keep Metal is a steel tube with 24 alphabet tables, where users punch through the relevant letters that make up their recovery seed words. This release comes after hardware wallet provider Ledger introduced a controversial recovery service in May, which stored encrypted fragments of seed phrases with third parties. Trezor has also released a BTC-only version of the Safe 3 wallet to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its first bitcoin hardware wallet.
