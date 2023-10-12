copy link
Block Acquires Music-Focused Fintech Startup Hifi
2023-10-12 15:03
According to Foresight News, Block, the payment company founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has acquired Hifi, a fintech startup focused on music. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed.
