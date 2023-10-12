copy link
Hamas Stopped Using Cryptocurrency for Fundraising in April, Says Messari CEO
Binance News
2023-10-12 14:53
According to Foresight News, Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis has stated that Hamas stopped using cryptocurrency for fundraising in April. This comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that approximately $41 million had flowed into wallets associated with the organization. Selkis explained that Hamas discovered the traceability of cryptocurrency and the potential for addresses to be frozen, which could put their supporters at risk.
