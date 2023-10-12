Blockstream Opens Greenlight Lightning-as-a-Service Solution to the Public

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin infrastructure company Blockstream has announced that it will open its Greenlight Lightning-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to the public. Greenlight is a LaaS solution that reduces the complexity of operating lightning nodes by handing it over to Blockstream experts, while keeping the keys under the control of users to enhance security. Blockstream currently offers a free Greenlight plan for small businesses, allowing developers to deploy up to 1,000 on-demand nodes. For larger capacity businesses, Blockstream provides customized pricing plans.

