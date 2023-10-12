Prosecutor Accuses SBF of Laughing and Mocking During Witness Testimony

According to Foresight News, US prosecutor Danielle Sassoon accused SBF of laughing, shaking his head, and mocking during the testimony of former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison in the SBF case trial. Sassoon told Judge Lewis Kaplan that she had not yet spoken to the witness, but the behavior might have had a significant impact on her, especially considering their history, previous attempts to intimidate her, power dynamics, and their romantic relationship. Sassoon requested the defense attorney to tell SBF to control his apparent reactions to Ellison's testimony.

