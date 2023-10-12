copy link
Former OriginsNFT Chief Analyst Joins Animoca Brands As Mocaverse Ambassador And Resident Researcher
2023-10-12 13:44
According to Foresight News, former OriginsNFT Chief Analyst S4mmy.eth has announced on social media that they have joined Animoca Brands as the 'Mocaverse Official Ambassador' and resident researcher. This move aims to further expand the Mocaverse creator network.
