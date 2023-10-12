UK Financial Conduct Authority To Release Tokenization Blueprint

According to Foresight News, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been working with a technology task force to develop a blueprint for the tokenization of funds. FCA Chairman Ashley Alder revealed in a speech on Thursday that the task force will release the blueprint later this year. In February, the FCA published a discussion paper on updating and improving the country's asset management system, which included how fund managers can use distributed ledger technology to offer fully digitalized funds to the public.

