ZkSync Era Officially Open Sources Block Explorer and Portal Components

According to Foresight News, zkSync Era has officially announced the open sourcing of two key components, the 'Block Explorer' and the 'Portal (Bridge)'. These components have now been delegated to the core contributor community, and Matter Labs' role in zkSync technology development and ecosystem management will gradually decrease. Community users can now run the zkSync Portal themselves and seamlessly bridge tokens, while the main interface for users and developers to explore transactions, blocks, and contracts, the 'Block Explorer', is now fully open source and supports local operation. Blockscout and L2scan have been integrated to support user access to on-chain data.

View full text