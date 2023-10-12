copy link
CoinList Launches Fund Allowing US Investors to Earn Returns from Crypto Staking
2023-10-12 13:23
According to Foresight News, CoinList is launching a fund that will allow qualified US investors to earn returns from staking various digital assets, such as Ethereum and Near. Initially, CoinList's new financial instrument will only support staking for Ethereum and Near. In the future, the company plans to expand its support to include staking for other blockchains, such as Flow, Sui, and Mina.
