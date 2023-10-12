Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Remains Stable as US September CPI Numbers Slightly Exceed Expectations

Binance News
2023-10-12 13:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers in the United States were expected to show a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 3.6%. The actual figures were close to this estimate, with inflation slightly increasing to 3.7%, causing little-to-no price movements for Bitcoin (BTC) and the entire cryptocurrency market. Participants in the traditional finance sector and the cryptocurrency industry shifted their focus on October 12 to the CPI data and the Core CPI numbers, which showcase the inflation rate in the world's largest economy. The CPI for September emerged at 3.7%, differing from the previous expectations by just 0.1%, while the Core CPI (which excludes more volatile sectors such as food and energy) was at 4.1%, a slight decrease compared to the 4.3% recorded in August. Previous occasions of CPI data announcements have historically impacted the price of Bitcoin and affected the entire cryptocurrency market to a certain extent. However, this has not been the case for the past few months. As of now, the primary cryptocurrency has not posted any substantial volatility and keeps trading at around $26,800, where it stood in the past few hours.
View full text