Bitcoin Remains Stable as US September CPI Numbers Slightly Exceed Expectations

According to CryptoPotato, the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers in the United States were expected to show a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 3.6%. The actual figures were close to this estimate, with inflation slightly increasing to 3.7%, causing little-to-no price movements for Bitcoin (BTC) and the entire cryptocurrency market. Participants in the traditional finance sector and the cryptocurrency industry shifted their focus on October 12 to the CPI data and the Core CPI numbers, which showcase the inflation rate in the world's largest economy. The CPI for September emerged at 3.7%, differing from the previous expectations by just 0.1%, while the Core CPI (which excludes more volatile sectors such as food and energy) was at 4.1%, a slight decrease compared to the 4.3% recorded in August. Previous occasions of CPI data announcements have historically impacted the price of Bitcoin and affected the entire cryptocurrency market to a certain extent. However, this has not been the case for the past few months. As of now, the primary cryptocurrency has not posted any substantial volatility and keeps trading at around $26,800, where it stood in the past few hours.

