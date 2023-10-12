copy link
API3's Hosted dAPI Now Available on Mantle Network
2023-10-12 13:03
According to Foresight News, API3, a first-party oracle solution, has announced that its hosted dAPI is now available on the Layer 2 network, Mantle Network. Developers on the Mantle Network can now access over 120 verifiable decentralized data sources supported by first-party oracle nodes, which are directly operated by data providers.
