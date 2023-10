API3's Hosted dAPI Now Available on Mantle Network

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, API3, a first-party oracle solution, has announced that its hosted dAPI is now available on the Layer 2 network, Mantle Network. Developers on the Mantle Network can now access over 120 verifiable decentralized data sources supported by first-party oracle nodes, which are directly operated by data providers.