Panic Seller Accidentally Exchanges 130,000 USDR for 0 USDC, MEV Bot Profits $107,000
Binance News
2023-10-12 12:46
According to Foresight News, data from Lookonchain reveals that a panic seller accidentally exchanged approximately 130,000 USDR for 0 USDC due to the stablecoin USDR's detachment. As a result, an MEV (Miner Extractable Value) bot successfully arbitrated and profited $107,000. The incident occurred when the individual was attempting to sell their USDR holdings in a panic. However, due to the detachment of the stablecoin USDR, the seller mistakenly exchanged their USDR for 0 USDC, resulting in a significant loss. This error was quickly exploited by an MEV bot, which took advantage of the situation and profited $107,000 from the transaction. MEV bots are known for their ability to identify and capitalize on arbitrage opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. This incident serves as a reminder for cryptocurrency traders to exercise caution and double-check their transactions before executing them, especially during periods of market volatility.
