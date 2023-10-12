South Korean Prosecutors Investigate Former Kakao Chairman And Klaytn Executives Over Alleged Cryptocurrency Misappropriation

According to Foresight News, South Korean prosecutors have launched a comprehensive investigation into allegations of cryptocurrency misappropriation and breach of trust involving former Kakao chairman Kim Bum-so and executives of the affiliated company Klaytn. The prosecutors reportedly questioned the plaintiffs in detail about the main allegations, legal background, and the amount of damages. They also requested additional data on the cryptocurrency Klay transactions of the executives of the Kakao-affiliated company.

