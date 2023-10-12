Polkadot Developer Web3 Foundation Awards Over $1.1 Million In Grants To 33 Projects

According to Foresight News, the Web3 Foundation, a development agency for Polkadot, has announced the completion of its 19th grant program, with 33 projects receiving funding totaling over $1.1 million. Among the 33 funded projects, eight are related to user interfaces, eight are related to chains and Pallets, three are related to smart contracts, ten are related to tools and APIs and languages, one is related to research, and three are related to wallets.

