Bifrost Launches Cross-Chain Liquidity Staking Developer Stack SLPx

According to Foresight News, Bifrost, a full-chain LSD protocol, has announced the launch of its cross-chain liquidity staking developer stack, SLPx. By utilizing Polkadot's cross-chain messaging format XCM, SLPx aims to lower the barriers for users to participate in liquidity staking, simplifying the process to a single click from any chain. This will abstract the complexity of cross-chain transfers and staking processes.

View full text