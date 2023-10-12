Sui Mainnet Upgrades To V1.11.2 And Protocol To Version 27

According to Foresight News, the Sui mainnet has been upgraded to version V1.11.2, and the Sui protocol has been updated to version 27. The main upgrades include changes to the gas fee settings for high-level transactions, which will increase the gas fee consumption rate without affecting previous transactions, ensuring efficient resource utilization. Additionally, the output of Sui client object commands has been improved, making it easier to understand and browse, with the option to use the --json flag to obtain standard JSON output. Lastly, the display of constants in the disassembled Move bytecode has been updated, attempting to show deserialized strings and more.

