Japanese Companies Plan to Launch Digital Currency DCJPY in 2024

According to Cointelegraph, on October 12, DeCurret Holdings published a white paper on the digital currency project DCJPY, with plans to launch the coin in July 2024. The DCJPY network will consist of two areas: the Financial Zone and the Business Zone. The Financial Zone will include banks, minting bank deposits as digital currency on the blockchain, while the Business Zone will be reserved for transactions and provide space for issuing non-fungible tokens (NFT), security tokens (ST), and governance tokens (GT). Aozora Bank, a commercial entity with 19 domestic branches in Japan, will be the leading issuer of the DCJPY, backed by deposits in Japanese yen. In 2021, DeCurret reported about a consortium of 70 Japanese companies that would participate in the DCJPY network. While the white paper doesn't mention any specific names of the network participants, DeCurret itself is backed by 35 shareholding companies, with prominent names such as Japan Post Bank, Mitsubishi, and Dentsu Group among them. DeCurret will hold a seminar on the white paper explaining the main points behind the project on October 18 in Tokyo, which will not be screened online. In May 2023, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) released the results of the second phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) experiment and plans to make a final decision on the issuance of a 'digital yen' by 2026. Meanwhile, Binance, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB) are exploring the issuance of Japanese yen and other foreign currency-denominated stablecoins in the country.

