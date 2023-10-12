Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Japanese Companies Plan to Launch Digital Currency DCJPY in 2024

Binance News
2023-10-12 08:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, on October 12, DeCurret Holdings published a white paper on the digital currency project DCJPY, with plans to launch the coin in July 2024. The DCJPY network will consist of two areas: the Financial Zone and the Business Zone. The Financial Zone will include banks, minting bank deposits as digital currency on the blockchain, while the Business Zone will be reserved for transactions and provide space for issuing non-fungible tokens (NFT), security tokens (ST), and governance tokens (GT). Aozora Bank, a commercial entity with 19 domestic branches in Japan, will be the leading issuer of the DCJPY, backed by deposits in Japanese yen. In 2021, DeCurret reported about a consortium of 70 Japanese companies that would participate in the DCJPY network. While the white paper doesn't mention any specific names of the network participants, DeCurret itself is backed by 35 shareholding companies, with prominent names such as Japan Post Bank, Mitsubishi, and Dentsu Group among them. DeCurret will hold a seminar on the white paper explaining the main points behind the project on October 18 in Tokyo, which will not be screened online. In May 2023, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) released the results of the second phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) experiment and plans to make a final decision on the issuance of a 'digital yen' by 2026. Meanwhile, Binance, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB) are exploring the issuance of Japanese yen and other foreign currency-denominated stablecoins in the country.
View full text