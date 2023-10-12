Fed Officials' Dovish Stance May Signal End of Rate Hike Cycle, Boosting Bitcoin

According to CoinDesk, recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have raised hopes that the central bank's tightening cycle has ended, potentially providing a boost to bitcoin. In early 2019, a similar Fed backdrop saw bitcoin's value quadruple to $13,880. Since early 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates by 525 basis points to combat inflation, causing pain for risk assets, including bitcoin. However, this week, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, and Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggested that the central bank may not need to raise rates further, according to Reuters. These comments have led to a belief in the market that the tightening cycle ended with July's 25 basis point rate, and the bank will now wait to see how the macroeconomic situation unfolds in the coming months. The previous rate cycle saw rates peak at 2.5% in December 2018, after which the central bank adopted a wait-and-watch mode for seven months. Bitcoin bottomed out in December 2018 and rose to $13,880 by the end of June 2019. Another interesting parallel is that the latest pause in the Fed tightening cycle comes several months ahead of the supposedly-bullish Bitcoin blockchain's mining reward halving, just as it did four years ago. Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy, said in a note to clients last week that the Fed likely concluded its rate-hiking cycle in July 2023. Thielen added that the current macroeconomic situation appears to be a reflection of the situation in 2019 when the Fed paused its rate hikes, leading to a significant surge in bitcoin prices. At press time, bitcoin was trading at $26,800, representing a 62% year-to-date gain, according to CoinDesk data. While the 2019 playbook favors upside in bitcoin, an eventual Fed pivot to rate cuts might initially lead to price weakness. Thielen noted that traders should closely follow the rationale behind potential Fed rate cuts, as rate cuts implemented to counter economic weakness and low inflation might have bearish implications.

