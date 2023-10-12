Neo Announces $1 Million Global Acceleration Plan In Partnership With Web3Labs

According to Foresight News, Neo has announced a partnership with Web3Labs to launch a $1 million (nearly 8 million Hong Kong dollars) Web3.0 Global Acceleration Plan. The initiative aims to nurture start-up projects and promote the development of the Hong Kong Web3 industry, providing technical support, joint marketing resources, seminars, financing opportunities, and extensive ecosystem services. The winning teams from the Neo Asia-Pacific Hackathon will join the program, with the winners to be announced during the finals held at Cyberport on October 27th and 28th.

