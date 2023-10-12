copy link
create picture
more
Legends Of The Mara's Shattered Game Resumes After Maintenance
Binance News
2023-10-12 07:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Otherside has announced the resumption of its 2D strategy game, Legends of the Mara (LoTM), following a temporary shutdown for necessary maintenance. The game, titled 'Shattered,' was taken offline 18 hours prior to the announcement.
View full text