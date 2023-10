Legends Of The Mara's Shattered Game Resumes After Maintenance

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Otherside has announced the resumption of its 2D strategy game, Legends of the Mara (LoTM), following a temporary shutdown for necessary maintenance. The game, titled 'Shattered,' was taken offline 18 hours prior to the announcement.