BlackRock Files Legal Complaint Against Alleged Typosquatting Websites

According to Cointelegraph, investment giant BlackRock has filed a legal complaint against the owners of 44 internet domain names, alleging that they are taking advantage of its name through potentially scammy domains and typosquatting websites. The complaint was filed on October 10 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The asset manager claims that the domains were registered in bad faith to profit from consumer confusion and divert traffic through tactics like pay-per-click ads, malware, and email phishing attacks. BlackRock's lawyers from Wiley Rein LLP cited studies that have shown that over 95% of the 500 most popular sites on the Internet are the subject of typosquatting, a practice where a domain is registered representing a typographical error of the legitimate site. The company alleges that the entities have violated the Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act for registering domains confusingly similar to its own. Some of the offending domain names include crypto-related ones such as blackrock-crypto dot net and crypto-blackrock dot com. BlackRock is seeking the transfer of the offending domains to its control, damages, and injunctions against further cybersquatting and infringement of its trademarks BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, and BLK by defendants. Copycat domain names are often used in conjunction with advertising providers such as Google and Facebook to promote scams or disseminate malware. Earlier this year, Cointelegraph reported that victims have lost more than $4 million to fake websites promoted using Google Ads.

