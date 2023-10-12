Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BlackRock Files Legal Complaint Against Alleged Typosquatting Websites

Binance News
2023-10-12 07:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, investment giant BlackRock has filed a legal complaint against the owners of 44 internet domain names, alleging that they are taking advantage of its name through potentially scammy domains and typosquatting websites. The complaint was filed on October 10 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The asset manager claims that the domains were registered in bad faith to profit from consumer confusion and divert traffic through tactics like pay-per-click ads, malware, and email phishing attacks. BlackRock's lawyers from Wiley Rein LLP cited studies that have shown that over 95% of the 500 most popular sites on the Internet are the subject of typosquatting, a practice where a domain is registered representing a typographical error of the legitimate site. The company alleges that the entities have violated the Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act for registering domains confusingly similar to its own. Some of the offending domain names include crypto-related ones such as blackrock-crypto dot net and crypto-blackrock dot com. BlackRock is seeking the transfer of the offending domains to its control, damages, and injunctions against further cybersquatting and infringement of its trademarks BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, and BLK by defendants. Copycat domain names are often used in conjunction with advertising providers such as Google and Facebook to promote scams or disseminate malware. Earlier this year, Cointelegraph reported that victims have lost more than $4 million to fake websites promoted using Google Ads.
View full text