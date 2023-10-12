Buy Crypto
Trezor Launches New Wallet, Private Key Backup Solution, and Bitcoin-Only Wallet

Binance News
2023-10-12 07:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Trezor, a leading hardware cryptocurrency wallet provider, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the release of three self-custody products, including a new Trezor wallet, a proprietary private key backup solution, and a Bitcoin (BTC)-only wallet. On October 12, the Czech Republic-based company announced the launch of Trezor Safe 3, a new hardware wallet supporting over 7,000 cryptocurrencies. The firm emphasized that this new wallet marks a significant milestone in its provision of entry-level hardware wallets. The Trezor Safe 3 wallet release comes nearly five years after the company introduced the Trezor Model T in February 2018. Priced at $79, the Trezor Safe 3 is available in four colors: Solar Gold, Stellar Silver, Galactic Rose, and Cosmic Black. The new wallet maintains Trezor's commitment to open-source development, as it applies open-source principles in using the security component. The company has chosen a third-party secure element vendor that allows it to publish any potential vulnerabilities it discovers. In addition to the Trezor Safe 3 wallet, the company has also introduced its own physical private key storage solution, Trezor Keep Metal. This product shares similarities with other physical backup solutions on the market, enabling users to keep their recovery safe under any conditions, including fire, water, acids, and impacts. The Trezor Keep Metal, priced at $99, can be used for both 12-word and 24-word standard backups, while the version catering for three 20-word Shamir backups is available for $249. Lastly, Trezor has released a limited-edition Bitcoin-only hardware wallet, with only 2,013 devices available. The company will donate €21 from each sale to support the Trezor Academy, a Bitcoin education initiative.
