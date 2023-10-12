copy link
Curve Founder Michael Egorov Withdraws 11.85 Million CRV Tokens From Unlocking Contract
2023-10-12 07:24
According to Foresight News, Curve founder Michael Egorov has withdrawn 11.85 million CRV tokens (worth approximately $5.08 million) from the token unlocking contract. Based on the unlocking schedule and the current CRV price, Michael Egorov can claim 548,600 CRV tokens (worth approximately $235,000) daily and 16.7 million CRV tokens (worth approximately $7.16 million) monthly.
