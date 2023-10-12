copy link
Platypus Finance Suspected of Suffering Hacker Attack, Losing Approximately $1 Million in AVAX
Binance News
2023-10-12 06:43
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that stablecoin trading project Platypus Finance may have fallen victim to a hacker attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $1 million in AVAX.
