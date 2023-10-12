copy link
Parity Technologies Cuts Over 300 Jobs Amid Shift In Focus
2023-10-12 05:53
According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst thiccy has revealed that Parity Technologies, a development organization within the Polkadot ecosystem, has laid off over 300 employees this week. In addition, Parity Technologies announced on Twitter that it is ceasing its market promotion functions in order to make room for new ecosystem leaders outside of Parity.
