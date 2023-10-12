Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Galxe Announces $396,000 Refund And 10% Compensation After DNS Attack

Binance News
2023-10-12 04:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Galxe, a Web3 credentials and rewards platform, has announced a refund of over $396,000 for more than 980 users affected by last week's DNS attack, along with an additional 10% compensation on the lost funds. The funds will be automatically returned to the wallet addresses from which they were taken unless alternative instructions are provided. The affected users will receive their refunds in Tether (USDT), scheduled to be processed on Oct. 16. The attacker exploited a DNS hijack, redirecting visitors from Galxe's official website to a malicious phishing site, compromising user funds. In response, Galxe developed a comprehensive recovery plan, assuring users of compensation in USDT on the Polygon network, valued as of Oct. 9, 3 a.m. PT. The platform has also committed to supplementing an additional 10% to the initial loss amount from the project treasury as a goodwill gesture. Only users who authenticated transactions on the phishing site were affected during the attack, while all other aspects of the site remained uncompromised. Charles Wayn, co-founder of the platform, stated that Galxe is collaborating with two security firms to trace the hacked funds. The platform has enhanced its domain name and service security settings, changed its domain provider, and initiated security audits. The incident was mainly caused by domain registrar Dynadot resetting their account information and granting permission to an impersonator who provided fake documentation claiming to be an authorized member of Galxe. The native token GAL experienced a drop from $1.20 to $1.15 on Friday, Oct. 6, and has since stabilized at $1.14, per CoinGecko.
View full text