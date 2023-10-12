copy link
Cosmos Ecosystem's Canto to Submit Proposal for Upgrading Loan Market to Support Real World Assets
2023-10-12 02:33
According to Foresight News, on October 13 at 2:30 Beijing time, Canto, a public chain in the Cosmos ecosystem, will submit a proposal for upgrading the Canto Loan Market (CLM) auditor implementation plan. This upgrade aims to prepare CLM to support real-world assets (RWA).
