Mountain Protocol's USDM Stablecoin Launches Liquidity Pool On Curve

According to Foresight News, Mountain Protocol's stablecoin, USDM, has launched a crvUSD-USDM liquidity pool on Curve. The USDM stablecoin is fully backed by short-term US Treasury bonds and offers daily rewards in the form of Rebase. The current annual interest rate is 5%, allowing non-US users to hold USDM and earn stablecoin returns. This provides an opportunity for users outside the United States with a crypto wallet to access US Treasury bond yields.

