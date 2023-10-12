copy link
create picture
more
Mountain Protocol's USDM Stablecoin Launches Liquidity Pool On Curve
Binance News
2023-10-12 02:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mountain Protocol's stablecoin, USDM, has launched a crvUSD-USDM liquidity pool on Curve. The USDM stablecoin is fully backed by short-term US Treasury bonds and offers daily rewards in the form of Rebase. The current annual interest rate is 5%, allowing non-US users to hold USDM and earn stablecoin returns. This provides an opportunity for users outside the United States with a crypto wallet to access US Treasury bond yields.
View full text