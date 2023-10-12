AI-Based Video Artwork 'Unsupervised' Acquired By MoMA For Permanent Collection

According to Foresight News, Turkish-American artist Refik Anadol's AI-based video artwork, 'Unsupervised,' has been acquired by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York for its permanent collection. The artwork will be on display at MoMA from November 10, 2023, to January 29, 2024. The piece is an AI-generated video that utilizes a vast amount of urban data sourced from Google searches. The AI creates constantly changing visuals, including aspects of cities such as architecture, streets, and crowds, showcasing the ever-evolving nature of urban environments.

View full text