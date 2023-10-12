copy link
create picture
more
Decentralized Social Protocol Farcaster Opens Permissionless Registration
Binance News
2023-10-12 01:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized social protocol Farcaster has opened permissionless registration, allowing anyone to register on farcaster.xyz. This development enables developers to build applications, register users, and read/write Hub data without the need for any third party.
View full text