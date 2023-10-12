copy link
LayerZero Adds Support For OpBNB Mainnet, Expanding Cross-Chain Interoperability
Binance News
2023-10-12 01:43
According to Foresight News, LayerZero, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, has added support for the opBNB mainnet. This development allows developers building on the BNB Chain to expand their applications to opBNB and over 40 other chains with LayerZero endpoints. Projects that have already integrated with LayerZero can now unlock opBNB functionality within their applications.
