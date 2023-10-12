copy link
create picture
more
Frax Finance Launches sFRAX, A Treasury Bond-Backed Vault With 10% APY
Binance News
2023-10-12 01:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Frax Finance has launched its treasury bond-backed vault, sFRAX, which currently has a total supply of 4,655,361 tokens and an annual percentage yield (APY) of approximately 10%. Previously, Foresight News reported that Frax Finance would introduce sFRAX, allowing users to deposit funds and earn a 10% yield, which would then contract to the current Interest on Reserves and Balances (IORB) rate set by the Federal Reserve, around 5.4%.
View full text