Polkadot Network Considers Shifting Subsystems to System Parachains

According to Foresight News, Gavin Wood and Joe Petrowski from the Web3 Foundation have initiated RFC-32, a proposal to migrate the logic of multiple subsystems from the relay chain to 'system parachains'. These 'system chains' will form the entire Polkadot network alongside the relay chain. If the state transitions of the relay chain can be carried out on the parachains, it would free up some resources. Validators' resources that were originally used for relay chain state transitions can be repurposed, providing more core time for the network, which means more block space. It is reported that the identity, staking, and governance systems will be the first to migrate to the system parachains.

View full text