Former Alameda Research CEO Reveals List Of Concerns Including Acquisition Attempts And Regulatory Crackdowns

According to Foresight News, a testimony by former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, as cited by The Block, revealed that Ellison maintained and regularly updated a list of concerns that could potentially scare Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of Alameda Research. The list included SBF's attempts to acquire Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, raising funds from the Saudi Crown Prince, and trading Japanese government bonds. Additionally, the list mentioned potential regulatory crackdowns on Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform.

