Fintech Company Plaid Partners With Sei Labs To Encourage Blockchain App Development
Binance News
2023-10-12 01:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, fintech company Plaid has partnered with Sei Labs to reduce friction and increase user adoption, encouraging developers to build applications using blockchain technology. Plaid will assist Sei in addressing critical process issues such as wallet login, authentication, and bank account verification.
