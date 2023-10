Base Chain On-Chain Transactions Surpass 50 Million, With Over 171,000 Users

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from Dune has revealed that the total number of on-chain transactions for Base chain has exceeded 50 million. The current number of on-chain users is approximately 171,100, and the total transaction gas fees amount to 2,577.0788 ETH.