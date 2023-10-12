copy link
DeFi Developer Primitive Releases New Version Of EVM Analysis Tool Arbiter
2023-10-12 00:33
According to Foresight News, DeFi infrastructure and product developer Primitive has released a new version of its EVM analysis tool, Arbiter. The updated features include distributing Ethereum to any address, loading stored slot content from accounts, and overriding account storage slots. In addition, Primitive has launched an initiative to start Arbiter MDBook, which will collaborate with the community in the coming weeks and aims to release a draft as soon as possible.
