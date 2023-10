Arkham Partners With Chainlink To Provide Tagged Endpoint Data To Developers

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, blockchain data analysis platform Arkham is collaborating with Chainlink to provide tagged endpoint data to developers on-chain through the serverless development platform Chainlink Functions. Developers can access Arkham's tagged endpoint data, perform trust-minimized computations on it, and then use it in their decentralized applications (DApps).