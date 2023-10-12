copy link
Arkham Partners With Chainlink To Provide Tagged Endpoint Data To Developers
2023-10-12 00:23
According to Foresight News, blockchain data analysis platform Arkham is collaborating with Chainlink to provide tagged endpoint data to developers on-chain through the serverless development platform Chainlink Functions. Developers can access Arkham's tagged endpoint data, perform trust-minimized computations on it, and then use it in their decentralized applications (DApps).
