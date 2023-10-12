Stars Arena Recovers 90% of Stolen Funds After Reaching Agreement with Attacker

According to Foresight News, Stars Arena, a social protocol within the Avalanche ecosystem, announced that it has recovered approximately 90% of the lost funds following a recent security incident. The company reached an agreement with the attacker, who returned the stolen funds in exchange for a 10% bounty and 1,000 AVAX that were lost in a cross-chain bridge. The total amount of funds lost in the security incident was 266,104 AVAX. The returned funds were split into two transactions, totaling 239,493 AVAX. The bounty paid to the attacker was 26,610 AVAX plus the 1,000 AVAX lost in the cross-chain bridge, amounting to 27,610 AVAX.

