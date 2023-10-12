Twitter User Loses Over 20 Ethereum Due To LastPass Storage

According to Foresight News, a Twitter user, flippen.eth, reported losing over 20 Ethereum from their hot wallet overnight after storing their mnemonic phrase on the online password management platform, LastPass. The user warned that this issue seems to be widespread and advised those who have used LastPass to update their passwords and abandon their wallets and mnemonic phrases stored on the platform. Foresight News had previously reported that LastPass faced a class-action lawsuit, accused of causing a data leak that led to the theft of over $50,000 worth of Bitcoin.

