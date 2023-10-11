Parsec Raises $4 Million and Launches DeFi and NFT Analysis Product 'Team'

According to Foresight News, blockchain data analytics platform Parsec has completed a new funding round, raising $4 million. The round was led by Galaxy Digital, with participation from Uniswap Labs Ventures, Robot Ventures, and CMT Digital. The funds will be used to expand the company's product offerings and user base. Parsec has also launched a new product called 'team', which includes tools, a complete set of Parsec features, API access, and account management services. The company has opened its API to the public, whereas previously it was only available to invited participants. This API allows developers and analysts to integrate Parsec's data into their own systems.

