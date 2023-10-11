copy link
Stablecoin Protocol Tangible Experiences Panic Selling And Decoupling
2023-10-11 23:33
According to Foresight News, Tangible, a stablecoin protocol backed by real-world assets, announced that all the liquidity DAI in the USDR vault has been redeemed in a short period of time, causing the market value to shrink rapidly. The lack of DAI for redemption has led to panic selling and decoupling, and the company is currently researching solutions that will be announced soon. Real estate and digital assets will still be used to support USDR redemptions. Data from CoinGecko shows that, as of the time of writing, the USDR price has dropped to $0.566, significantly decoupling from its intended value.
